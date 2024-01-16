SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash in Sabine Parish Monday claimed the life of a Texas man and injured two juveniles.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop E, Frank Bankston of Texas was driving on LA Hwy 6 near Pioneer Rd. when he left the road around 4:00 p.m. The 2008 Lexus traveled down the ditch and crashed into a tree.

Bankston was not restrained at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said two juvenile passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts when the crash occurred.

The LSP submitted routine toxicology samples for analysis. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.