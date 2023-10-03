Texarkana, TX (KTAL/KMSS) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Tough Kookie Foundation and the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council (TRAHC) unveil this year’s breast cancer awareness month murals.

The murals share a positive message for cancer survivors and the families of those who may have lost loved ones to the disease.

“Get your mammograms, check the tatas,” said Kim Yingling 2022-2023 Tuff Kookie breast cancer survivor of the year.

Colorful paintings bring a glimpse of hope for those in Texarkana, Texas, who are battling breast cancer.

Kim Yingling is a breast cancer survivor. Reflects on her battle with the disease.

“I was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in June of 2021, and I was guilty of not having mammograms for ten years.” Said Yingling. I found it myself. I had 14 rounds of chemo, four rounds the call it the red devil, I had a mastectomy, and then I had 30 rounds of radiation, and I am still here today, thank God,” said Yingling.

Kim thanks her wonderful friends who highlighted her on one of the murals this year. It’s a replica of a local magazine cover, which featured Kim.

“I love it, I love it. Diane is such a sweet lady. It was just a surprise to see that she painted me on the magazine cover I was in last year,” said Kim.

It was supposed to surprise her when she returned; she really touches us, ” said Art Director Diane Richardson.

This was the fourth year for the event, and the murals will be up all through October at the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council (TRAHC) in Texarkana.