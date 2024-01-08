Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A former correctional officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle prohibited items into a Texarkana jail.

The officer, 21-year-old Calyn Parker, was allegedly trying to smuggle marijuana and cigarettes into the Bi-State Jail in Texarkana.

She was arrested and faces a felony charge of having prohibited substances in a correctional facility.

Jail records show Parker was released last Wednesday on a $30,000 bond.