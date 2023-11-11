SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL/KMSS)- KTAL NBC 6 announced Thursday that nominations are open for the 2024 Nexstar Woman of the Year and the KTAL NBC 6 Remarkable Woman.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor women’s influence on public policy, social progress, and quality of life. Annually, the Nexstar Woman of the Year is selected from Remarkable Women nominees from Nexstar stations nationwide.

The nomination period is open through Thursday, November 30, 2023. Then, a panel of judges will select four local women as finalists for the 2024 KTAL NBC 6 Remarkable Woman. The criteria include community contributions, self-achievement, and family impact. KTAL NBC 6 News will introduce you to the top four finalists each Tuesday throughout March to celebrate Women’s History Month. On Tuesday, April 2, KTAL NBC 6 will announce its 2024 Remarkable Woman.

As the 2024 KTAL NBC 6 Remarkable Woman, the honoree will travel to Los Angeles for a series of celebratory events that will culminate with the announcement of seven regional finalists and one national winner. The final judging committee will be an outside panel of judges, with the Grand Prize Winner receiving a commemorative crystal award and a $10,000 contribution to the 501 (c)(3) charity of their choice.

The KTAL NBC 6 Remarkable Woman will also participate in taping a Remarkable Women Special Program produced by KTLA Los Angeles that will air in May across Nexstar markets across the country.

To nominate a “Remarkable Woman,” scan the QR Code or visit https://trib.al/k3PdYDx to submit a nomination. Nominations close on Thursday, November 30, 2023.