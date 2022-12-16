NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana mother was convicted and sentenced to 60 years in prison Thursday for knowing about the abuse of her infant son, who died at her boyfriend’s hands, and failing to report it.

A Bowie County jury found 24-year-old Christy Wedgeworth guilty Thursday of injury to a child with bodily injury by omission and injury to a child with serious bodily injury by omission after a three-day trial. She was sentenced to 60 years on the first count and an additional ten years on the second, to be served concurrently.

Joshua Lowe, 29, was found guilty in October of capital murder in the death of Wedgeworth’s 11-month-old son and sentenced to life without parole. The couple brought the infant to the emergency room at Christus St. Michael Hospital on July 11, 2021, because the child was not breathing.

Doctors found a brain bleed from a recent injury, as well as broken ribs and shoulders that showed signs of healing. The child was also covered in bruises in various stages of healing. Doctors stabilized him enough so he could be transferred to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, but he died two days later.

Texarkana Texas Police later determined that Wedgeworth knew about Lowe’s abuse of her son and 4-year-old daughter who has special needs and did nothing to stop it or protect them. Police say Wedgeworth also failed to seek medical treatment for any of these previous injuries, including at least one broken bone.

Lowe was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. On Oct. 11, he filed an appeal for a new trial, claiming the verdict is contrary to the law and evidence.