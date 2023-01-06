TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man is looking for the owner of a woman’s anniversary ring he found at Walmart.

Richard Frost said he found it on September 3rd at the entrance of the Walmart in Texarkana, Arkansas.

He posted it on social media but has been unable to find the owner.

Frost says the ring has a special inscription written inside it and if you are claiming it’s yours, then he would like you to confirm what’s written.

If this is your ring email us at news@ktalnews.com and we will get you through to him.