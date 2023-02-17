Texarkana is putting the finishing touches on its 8th annual Mardi Gras Parade.

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana is putting the finishing touches on its 8th annual Mardi Gras Parade.

This year’s theme is “Rollin’ Down Broad,” which showcases everything that Broad Street has to offer.

Festivities will kick off at 10 am Saturday, February 18 with more than 50 vendors, food trucks, traditional Mardi Gras floats, marching, dance groups, classic cars, and craft vendors. Festivities will also continue after hours with live music.

The parade will start at the corner of Broad and Front Street in downtown Texarkana at 3 pm. Lawn chairs & strollers are encouraged.