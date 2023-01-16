TEXARKANA, AR (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana community honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy with the city’s 7th annual Martin Luther King Jr Day Parade.

A few hundred people gathered in downtown Texarkana Monday morning to watch more than 40 floats roll through the streets. This year’s theme was “A New Era, A New Time, A New Day. Continue to Push and Never Give Up.”

One parade go-er says it’s important for her kids to celebrate this holiday and understand what it means.

“It’s just not a day off. It is a day on, even though they’re out of school they’re out of school because of the work of Martin Luther King Jr. so it’s important to keep the dream alive and for them to keep striving to continue the dream that he had for us,” said La Bradley.

The parade was made possible by the Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas organization.