TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A fundraiser was held Sunday for the victims of last Tuesday’s shooting in Nash, Texas.

Texarkana community members organized the event to help alleviate funeral expenses in support of the Olalde family.

Vendors gathered outside of Veros Latino Store in Texarkana to raise money for the four victims.

“All of them have donated their time and the food that they were selling in order to give the fund a little bigger than what we thought,” said Olivia Hernandez, event organizer.

“This is nothing compared to what they are going through right now,” said Juan Bustamante, event organizer. “We’re just trying to help them out. Maybe, one less thing they are going to worry about.”

The event was organized by Juan Bustamante, Olivia Hernandez, and her sister. They said the community stepped up immediately after announcing the fundraiser.

“We are a community, we are one nation,” Hernandez said. “So when there is somebody with need, we need to give support of them.”

Bustamante said he knew the victims personally, as they are from the same hometown in Mexico.

They were surprised by the number of people who came out to support them. The fundraiser was planned to run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. With about 800 people in attendance throughout the day, it was bound to end early as vendors began to run out of food.

“We as a community feel like, it’s kind of sad to say it, but these kinds of things. It brings us together,” Bustamante said.

To donate to the Olalde family, a GoFundMe page has been created.