SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Tenants of a Shreveport apartment complex have to find a new place to live after the building after multiple complaints to city code enforcement about the living conditions.

Tenants living in the apartments at 407 East Stoner in Shreveport were instructed to vacate their apartments by March 8.

Johnnie Caplinger owns the apartments and said there wasn’t much she could do.

“My back is against the wall because city code enforcement says, uh uh, you can’t do that. You gotta have them out of there before the first,“ Caplinger said.

Caplinger said this all started when a tenant complained about the conditions after an inspection by the City of Shreveport Code Enforcement. Caplinger was required to add central heat, air, and several other property improvements that could cost $50,000.

“And when I found out what it’s going to cost to do that. It certainly wasn’t cost effective for me to do that. I’m 84 years old, and I would not live long enough to recoup my money,“ Caplinger said.

Jermaine Anderson has lived at the complex for about a year. He says he received a notice on Feb. 14. instructing tenants that they had until March 1 to vacate the complex.

“Outraged, angry, we haven’t said much to the owner,“ Anderson said.

Residents have been paying $400 a month for rent. Anderson says he feels he’s been throwing money away now that he has nowhere to go.

“I’ve been here almost a year. That’s almost five thousand dollars, and others have been here multiple years,“ Anderson said.

The owner said it pains her the eight families, all on a fixed income, have to find another place to live on such short notice.

“We’ve dealt with them through the hard times and through the good times, and I’m just heartbroken that they have to get out,“ Caplinger said.

Caplinger said she has other properties, but unfortunately, the tenants on East Stoner won’t be able to afford them.

“And we don’t have many vacancies, and we don’t have any vacancies that rent for $400 a month,“ Caplinger said.

Caplinger said the residents that paid their rent would have their deposits refunded.