SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack has been hit with a protective order following allegations of threats at a candidate forum Sunday.

According to court documents, a woman who attended the forum filed a request for a restraining order against Slack in Caddo’s First District Court, alleging he threatened “that he would get me” during the PACE mayoral candidate forum at LSU Shreveport on Sunday.

The woman said in a statement requesting the protective order that Slack threatened her stepfather at the same event and called her repeatedly on Aug. 21, texting threats when she did not answer. One of those calls, the woman claims, came at 3 a.m. and alluded to “meeting for intimate reasons.”

“Please grant immediate order of protection as I participate in political events where defendant may be present,” the woman pleaded in her affidavit.

An NBC 6 reporter reached out to Melvin Slack about the accusations. He says he does know the woman but never harassed or propositioned her. Slack says he never spoke to her the night of the PACE forum, but he did speak with her father briefly, asking him that they please stop spreading lies about him online. He denied the allegations and says he never threatened her.

In a statement Tuesday, Slack says he is still running for Shreveport mayor.

Slack is one of ten candidates running for Shreveport mayor and among the eight who participated in Sunday’s forum, which was sponsored by P.A.C.E. (People Acting for Change and Equality), a local organization dedicated to serving the LGBTQ community.

A hearing is set for Sept. 20 on the temporary restraining order.