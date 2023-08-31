SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A symptom of the digital age issues with connectivity – and no person or entity is immune, including the City of Shreveport.
The mayor’s office announced Thursday morning that all city departments are experiencing issues with internet and telephone service intermittently.
The City of Shreveport is currently experiencing intermittent, internet and telephone serviceOffice of Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux
interruptions. Currently, all departments are affected. We ask that the public be patient with us
as we try to resolve this matter.