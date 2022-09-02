SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After Tuesday’s brawl at Southwood High School, many people in the Shreveport community are expressing concerns and exploring solutions to end teen violence in the city.

Caddo Parish Deputies arrested a dozen Southwood High School students after two gang-related fights. Twelve teenagers face charges of disturbing the peace for the fight Tuesday.

“Then if you ain’t in blue, you had better not come to Southwood,” Craig Lee, co-founder of Dads on Duty USA, said. Lee says the fight took place right in front of him, and it was due to the color of the students’ attire.

The teenagers were released to their guardians. Elders are looking for ways to meet the youth in the middle and put an end to the violence.

“It is saddening at some level, and at the same time, it is understandable how it evolved because of the population being dispossessed, and despised, and disposed of,” Head of the Department of Psychology/Sociology at Grambling State University, Dr. Kevin Washington said.

Washington says violence in teens often comes from negative reinforcements.

“If they are in a space where they never shown their value, their worth, and they’re never given an opportunity to have a vision for the future, then their despair will turn inward and create a condition of a perpetual unrest within a given space.”

While Lee has expressed concern for students at Southwood High School, he says he is worried about the teachers, too.

“The fear that teachers and administration have about saying something to them, possibly being seen at a grocery store and it’s like ‘that’s her!’ This is real.”

Both Lee and Washington believe the solution is community support.

“Our interest is attracting positive fathers, grandfathers, uncles, cousins as our first line of defense. And then other positive community supporters to come in and join the effort,” Lee said. “It really does take an empowered village to empower our children.”

Lee says he is actively recruiting positive role models to lead the youth of Southwood High School in the right direction. Dads on Duty began last year after a series of fights at the school.