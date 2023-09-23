MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teen from Stanley died early Saturday of injuries after an ATV they were operating crashed into a tree.

Louisiana State Police Troop G said shortly after 4:30 a.m. 17-year-old Aubrey Hubier was traveling north on Highway 539 on a 2016 Honday UTV when for unknown reasons the teen lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.

Police said Hubier was unrestrained and did not have on an approved DOT helmet when she was ejected from the vehicle. Hubier had an underaged passenger on the UTV who was also unrestrained and not wearing an approved helmet. The juvenile was brought to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Investigators do not suspect impairment at the time of the crash but toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

State troopers stress the importance of using proper restraints and approved helmets when operating off-road vehicles. They also remind users of off-road vehicles of the dangers of driving them on public roadways.

LSP believes that speed was a factor in the crash and cautions drivers against using excessive speed as it reduces the ability to steer safely around curves or other objects in the roadway. “Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of highway crashes and fatalities.”