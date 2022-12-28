SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Just as Northwest Louisiana braces for a spike in COVID cases, the biggest vaccine distribution center in the area is closed through the first week of the new year.

The drive-through vaccination site at the old Chevyland on Linwood Avenue in Shreveport, operated by LSU Health Shreveport’s Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT), is closed through January 3 due to technical issues, according to the hospital.

“We apologize for the inconvenience of the temporary closure at our north campus (Chevyland) located at 2726 Linwood,” the hospital said in a brief statement announcing the temporary closure.

LSU Health Shreveport did not offer details about the nature of the technical issues that forced the shutdown.

Vaccines are available at area pharmacies and the Caddo Parish Health Unit located at 1035 Creswell Ave. in Shreveport on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm.

Visit the Lousiana Department of Health website for more details on available vaccine locations in north Louisiana.