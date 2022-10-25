HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Hallsville man was arrested and charged after causing a fatal crash on US Highway 80 near Marshall, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened on October 15 at 8:15 p.m. about three miles west of Marshall.

According to police, 22-year-old Raymond DeSantos was driving his Toyota 4-Runner westbound on Hwy 80. DeSantos passed another vehicle using a non-passing zone. When he re-entered the lane, he rear-ended another car that was also traveling westbound.

The second vehicle’s driver, identified as 65-year-old Barbara Allen of Hughes Springs, was wearing a safety helmet as she drove her Can-Am Ryker. However, she died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Mike Smith.

DeSantos was charged with criminally negligent homicide and booked into the Harrison County Jail.

The crash is still under investigation.