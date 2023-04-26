SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council approved the Chief Administrative Officer position during Tuesday’s meeting; but lowered the salary.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux asked the city council to confirm interim CAO Tom Dark for the permanent position. Mayor Arceneaux originally proposed a salary of $225,000; however, the council passed a motion to reduce the pay to $199,000.

While the council voted to approve Dark, it was not unanimous.

District A Councilwoman, Tabatha Taylor, voted no, citing pay inequality between male and female workers for the City of Shreveport.

“Women in the City of Shreveport that have just as much experience are paid far less than their male counterparts. We see it all the time where women are not getting their fair share at all,” Taylor said. “When we do the same work, and we put in the same labor. I can tell you for sure there are women in the City of Shreveport that work for this city and keep this city moving.”

Taylor referred to the appointment of Sherricka Fields Jones, who was confirmed as the Chief Financial Officer on Tuesday, saying her salary is far less than Dark’s salary. The city advertised the CFO position with a salary between $139,000 to $155,000.

Data for the United States Department of Labor shows that women are paid 83.7% of what men are paid. According to the data, women have more formal education and are likelier to possess a degree. However, they must complete one additional degree to be paid the same wage as a man with less education.