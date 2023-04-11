SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today is National Pet Day, and the KTAL/KMSS morning team celebrates with the help of Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS).

Kim Freeman with CPAS is joined by Midnight Max, a 3-month-old terrier mix puppy looking for his fur-ever home, and she explains their easy adoption process.

It’s as simple as showing up to the shelter, meeting the animal you are interested in, filling out the paperwork, and paying the $25 adoption fee.

However, you should remember that adopting a pet comes with responsibility.

“It is a lifetime commitment, so keep that in mind before you commit,” says Freeman.

If you are interested in donating, volunteering or adopting a pet, call (318) 226-6624 or visit Caddo Parish Animal Services for more information.