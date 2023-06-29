SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – SPAR has four public pools open across Shreveport to cool off from the heat. But before you dive in swim safety experts say freshening up on water safety will make for a great summer.

“Water is never going anywhere,” Shelley McMillian, Rock Solid Executive Director said. “We live in a community, especially here, where there’s rivers and lakes and ponds and pools and the bodies of water aren’t going anywhere.”

Having the skillset to swim safely is extremely important to avoid the risk of drowning.

30 lifeguards are on duty through SPAR’s pools open for the summer.

“If you don’t know, don’t go,” McMillian said. “If you’re not sure of the environment and you’re not sure that you can swim, don’t go into the water, without the proper safety devices.”

SPAR offers life jackets for those who need extra floatation support.

Jamarion Brantley came to SPAR not knowing how to swim.

“I was very afraid of water,” Brantley said. “You know, getting in the water, getting in the deep end. Hearing about people drowning and stuff.”

Now, he works as a lifeguard to make sure others learn how to swim safely.

“They put our lives in danger just as much as theirs because we have to go in and save them,” Brantley said.

“If you are not proficient in it, don’t go without taking all safety precautions,” McMillian said.

Rock Solid offers swim lessons for those who are interested.