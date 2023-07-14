SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The image that we often think of or have seen on TV of a person drowning is a stark contrast to what swim instructors the sudden and silent reality is.

“You’ll generally notice the person swimming vertically as if they are trying to get upwards and they’ll be bobbing at around eye level most of the time, so it looks like swimming, but it’s not. They’re not really moving anywhere, and they certainly can’t get to air,” Emma Burnett, ISR Instructor at Southside Swim Club said.

The vertical posture with head bobbing and kicking feet is the typical drowning position.

This differs from the image most people have of flailing arms and screaming for help. Unfortunately, drowning is more often silent, sudden, and difficult to recognize, especially in a busy pool.

“We train lifeguards, we teach them oftentimes to look at their faces because even if they can’t scream if they can’t do anything, the surprise in their eyes says it all, they’re afraid, ” Terri Robertson, Owner of Terri’s Swim Academy said.

As certified instructors, both Burnett and Robertson caution parents against putting their children in flotation devices as those are what teach the vertical, drowning position.

“It’s extremely detrimental to their safety, not only does it reinforce those bad swimming postures that we’ve talked about, the drowning position, but it also reinforces a false sense of security in the water, and it convinces them that they have abilities that they simply don’t have. That’s when we see kids running and jumping in, and drowning,” Burnett said.

Despite being a great swimmer, Robertson said that her two-year-old son could bring her underwater if she was in a pool where the water was over her head. She said that swimming level does not matter if someone is drowning and in fear.

“If somebody gets in trouble in the water, you should never go in to physically get them yourself, you should throw something. If you’re down in the river, find a stick. Get a stick reach, reach with something,” Robertson said.

Robertson added, “We have so much water in Louisiana, it’s a safety thing. It’s not just a fun thing, it’s a safety thing. You should always, always learn how to swim, so swim lessons are so very important.”

Burnett also advises parents that if a child goes missing, they should check a body of water because the house or the front yard can wait.

“Check the pool, check the pond, check the lake first. That, you don’t have unlimited time there. It’s precious moments when they go underwater.”