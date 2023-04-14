SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Southwest Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) will be upgrading power lines in Shreveport to be more stable during severe weather.

The South Shreveport project covers Linwood Ave. from Flournoy Lucas Rd. to Hwy. 3132.

“To make the grid stronger, more resilient during storms,” said Michelle Marcotte, SWEPCO spokesperson. “Stronger poles, the wire size increases to allow for greater capacity. So it’s just a stronger system.”

The neighborhood may experience traffic delays and temporary outages while crews are making the upgrades.

“Make sure that you’re driving cautiously,” Marcotte said. “Just be aware that the crews are out there working.”

SWEPCO says residents who live along Linwood Ave. can expect more reliability in having power and service during storms.

“The larger wire that will accommodate greater load capacity, which means that more homes can be on that, more businesses,” Marcotte said. “The wire can accommodate a greater electric load.”

The $720,000 project will begin April 19 and take several months to complete.