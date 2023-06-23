SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Six days after storms hit the Arklatex, efforts to restore power continue.

Thousands of linemen are working on restoring power for hours on end. SWEPCO created a base for them at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.

Linemen have access to an air-conditioned tent where they are served three meals daily. SWEPCO has contracted Storm Services to provide these resources. The base also provides laundry and bathrooms for workers to use.

After grabbing a boxed lunch and fueling the service trucks, the crews are assigned to an outage from SWEPCO’s War Room.

Service requests continue to flood a whiteboard full of addresses lining the walls of outages.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux stopped by the base earlier this week to thank the linemen hard at work.

SWEPCO reports that approximately 21,800 Arklatex residents are still without power.