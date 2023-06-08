CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An 8-month-old female cat with striking green eyes is looking for her FUR-ever home.

This indoor tabby named Momma just had a litter of six kittens. All of Momma’s kittens were adopted, and now she is looking for a home where she can sit in the window and soak up all the sunshine.

Momma is just nine months old and still a kitten herself. She would be the perfect addition to a family wanting a young loveable cat.

Momma is available for adoption and can be found at Caddo Parish Animal Services located at 1500 Monty Street in Shreveport.

CPAS is also hosting an adoption event Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Hollywood Feed located at 1384 E 70th Street, Suite 100, Shreveport, LA 71105.

If Momma isn’t the cat for you, surely you will find your new best friend at this adoption event.