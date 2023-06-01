Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested for a fatal shooting on David Raines Road in late May.

Police say 24-year-old Reginald Roberson was arrested and faces charges of second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The arrest stems from the fatal shooting of 72-year-old Eddie Lee Rogers on May 24 around 9:15, according to police. Rogers was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigation into this case is ongoing.