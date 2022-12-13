SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – McDonald’s restaurant’s donated more than $27,000 to Historically Black Colleges and Universities in our area to support student service programs at the HBCUs.

Southern University in Shreveport received $9,387, and Grambling State University received a $17,993 donation from McDonald’s.

The restaurant collected donations through its app, where HBCU alumni, students, customers, and anyone who wanted to show support for HBCUs could do so.

“McDonald’s actually have been a long-time contributor to HBCUs, and they developed a mobile app in February, and part of their proceeds is to distribute those proceeds among HBCUs, and so Southern University is blessed to have part of those proceeds here at this institution, “said Angela Nicholas the Director of Student Support Services at SUSLA.

The donation amount was allotted based on school enrollment size.