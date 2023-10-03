BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Super Retriever Series showcases the best all-around retrievers and sporting dogs as well as high-flying super dock dogs.

The championship will feature over one hundred fifty dogs.

The series held a pink carpet event, Big Hats and Bowties, at Margaritaville Resort and Casino. This was a mingling event with owners, including an awards ceremony.

Lynn Vance was on hand to judge and announce the best bowtie and best male dog attire.

Events are listed below, and the public is invited to attend competitions.

Tuesday, October 3, 2023, *Live on YouTube

8:00 a.m. Series 1 – Location: WK PALMETTO Club House

SRS SPONSOR EXPO – WK Palmetto Parking Lot

6:00 p.m. Handler’s Dinner presented by EUKANUBA on the Event Grounds



Wednesday, October 4, 2023, *Live on YouTube

8:00 a.m. Series 2– WK PALMETTO Club House

SRS SPONSOR EXPO – WK Palmetto Parking Lot.

SRS JUDGES/FIELD REP DINNER immediately following trial.



Thursday, October 5, 2023, *Live on YouTube

8:00 a.m. Series 3 – Cecile Plantation



Friday, October 6, 2023 *Live on YouTube

8:00 a.m. Series 4 – Cecile Plantation



Saturday, October 7, 2023

8:00 a.m. Series 5 – WK PALMETTO Club House

The Awards Ceremony immediately afterward



Sunday, October 8, 2023 *Live on YouTube

9:00 a.m. WK PALMETTO Club House Champions Stage shoot



BREAKDOWN OF SERIES

After Series 2, Cut to Top 36, Top 18 Open, and Top 18 Amateur teams

After Series 3, Cut to Top 24, Top 12 Open, and Top 12 Amateur teams

After Series 4, Cut to Top 12 – Super 6 Open and Super 6

Amateur teams.

Series Locations:

The Cecile Plantation

Harts Island Rd, Shreveport, LA 71115

Follow the Signs from the entrance

WK Palmetto Club House

4200 Palmetto Rd., Benton, LA 71006

*Locations and times are subject to change