SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The University Of Washington published a new study on Wednesday in the “Journal of Current Biology” that permanent Daylight Saving Time would reduce deer-vehicle collisions.

The study says deer-vehicle collisions are 14-times more likely shortly after dark, and that collisions with deer increase by 16 %, specifically in the week following the fall time change.

“It’s not a surprising conclusion,” says Deer Biologist Jimmy Ernst from the Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries. “Certainly putting more cars on the road after dark has a variety of danger; visibility is limited.”

Which could make it harder to spot a deer.

“The study focuses on two-lane roads, which are typically less well-lit, and there is less shoulder,” says Ernst. “So, the opportunity to avoid a collision may be reduced on those two-lane roads as opposed to a wider better-lit road.”

These deer collisions could also be fatal.

“Deer could be 700 hundred pounds, and another thing to factor in is the weight of the car you’re driving. How fast you’re going? What type of vehicle?” says Louisiana State Police Troop G Jonathan Odom. “Obviously, if a motorcycle strikes a deer, it can do a lot more damage than if a commercial motor vehicle strikes a deer.”

So, if you’re driving in an area with a deer population, it is important to limit all distractions, like texting and driving.

“By you paying attention and giving yourself that extra time to come up with a decision to act to avoid where it reduces your speed, slam on your brakes, or steer around the deer if possible. That would be your best bet to prevent these crashes,” says Odom.

However, there are other contributing factors of deer collisions.

“Food resources become more and more scarce as the fall moves into the winter. Food resources are more spread out,” says Ernst. “So, deer are more on the move looking for food, as well as bucks looking for mates.”

The study also says year-round Daylight Saving would reduce collisions, saving drivers $1.2 billion a year.