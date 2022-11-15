DIXIE INN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The site of a tragic accident in Dixie Inn, La. now serves to honor a local woman’s legacy.

Family and friends of Kim Cannon gathered at Interstate 20 near mile-marker 44 near Dixie Inn for a ceremony this morning. Cannon was only 35 years old when an 18-wheeler slammed into her vehicle and killed her in September 2020.

Louisiana State Representative Wayne McMahen presented Act 57 (HB748) in the 2022 Louisiana legislative session to designate Exit 44 as the “Kim Cannon Memorial Interchange.”

The bill became effective on August 1.

Cannon was the daughter of Townsquare radio personality Barney Cannon. She was well-known for her involvement with the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team.