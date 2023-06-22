SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Storm recovery efforts continue after the storms that impacted Caddo Parish on June 15 and the early hours of June 16.

The following list is comprised of a few services that may be needed during recovery:

Cleaning

Affordable Cleaning Team 318-775-9500

All Things Maid New, LLC. 318-834-6400

Empress Cleaning Service 318-529-9473

Jolley Services 318-469-7965

Merry Maids of Shreveport 318-353-8943

Generators

A-Lectric Company 855-469-3883

Generator Super Center 855-789-4400

Power Up Power Systems 318-741-0810

Tri-State Water, Power, Air 877-301-7693

Wheeler Generators 318-532-4376

HVAC

AccuTemp Cooling & Heating 318-861-2255

Brooks Heating & Air Conditioning 800-Cooling

Moore’s A/C & Heating 318-218-1934

Pioneer Comfort Systems 318-378-5729

Southern Air, Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, Electrical 318-973-7007

Electricians

Camus Electric 318-687-1420

Grace Electric LLC 318-683-1171

Jack Spring Electrical Contractors 318-865-6225

McNeer Electrical Contracting 318–742-4798

Rimmer Electric 318-221-7490

Fencing

3|23 Fenceworks 318-595-0323

A Plus Fence 318-416-8889

Fence Company Shreveport 318-231-1181

Heavenly Gates Fence & Construction 318-762-8215

Hercules Fence 318-635-0506

Plumbing

Bobby L Greene Plumbing, Heating 318-596-9845

Evans Brothers Plumbing, Heating 318-560-7710

Giglio Plumbing Co 318-425-5344

Payne Mechanical Services Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning 318-671-0015

Rinchuso’s Plumbing & Heating Inc 318-671-1820

Power Equipment

Bossier Power Equipment 318-747-6611, 318-227-9928

Commercial Power Equipment 318-425-0222

Forsythe Tractor and Equipment LLC 318-687-1341

Quality Outdoor Power Equipment 318-688-7834, 318-932-4063, 318-256-5556

Roofs

Bayou State Roofing 318-510-3622

Hargrove Roofing 318-626-5599

Pintail Roofing 318-226-7663

Rain Pro Roofing 318-751-ROOF

Watertight Roofing 318-373-6111

Tree Service

All About Trees 318-987-8274

Atkins Tree Service 318-861-1507

Miller Tree Service 318-747-1568

Specialty Tree Cares 318-489-3318

Vernon’s Tree Care 903-702-8565