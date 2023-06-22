SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Storm recovery efforts continue after the storms that impacted Caddo Parish on June 15 and the early hours of June 16.
The following list is comprised of a few services that may be needed during recovery:
Cleaning
Affordable Cleaning Team 318-775-9500
All Things Maid New, LLC. 318-834-6400
Empress Cleaning Service 318-529-9473
Jolley Services 318-469-7965
Merry Maids of Shreveport 318-353-8943
Generators
A-Lectric Company 855-469-3883
Generator Super Center 855-789-4400
Power Up Power Systems 318-741-0810
Tri-State Water, Power, Air 877-301-7693
Wheeler Generators 318-532-4376
HVAC
AccuTemp Cooling & Heating 318-861-2255
Brooks Heating & Air Conditioning 800-Cooling
Moore’s A/C & Heating 318-218-1934
Pioneer Comfort Systems 318-378-5729
Southern Air, Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, Electrical 318-973-7007
Electricians
Camus Electric 318-687-1420
Grace Electric LLC 318-683-1171
Jack Spring Electrical Contractors 318-865-6225
McNeer Electrical Contracting 318–742-4798
Rimmer Electric 318-221-7490
Fencing
3|23 Fenceworks 318-595-0323
A Plus Fence 318-416-8889
Fence Company Shreveport 318-231-1181
Heavenly Gates Fence & Construction 318-762-8215
Hercules Fence 318-635-0506
Plumbing
Bobby L Greene Plumbing, Heating 318-596-9845
Evans Brothers Plumbing, Heating 318-560-7710
Giglio Plumbing Co 318-425-5344
Payne Mechanical Services Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning 318-671-0015
Rinchuso’s Plumbing & Heating Inc 318-671-1820
Power Equipment
Bossier Power Equipment 318-747-6611, 318-227-9928
Commercial Power Equipment 318-425-0222
Forsythe Tractor and Equipment LLC 318-687-1341
Quality Outdoor Power Equipment 318-688-7834, 318-932-4063, 318-256-5556
Roofs
Bayou State Roofing 318-510-3622
Hargrove Roofing 318-626-5599
Pintail Roofing 318-226-7663
Rain Pro Roofing 318-751-ROOF
Watertight Roofing 318-373-6111
Tree Service
All About Trees 318-987-8274
Atkins Tree Service 318-861-1507
Miller Tree Service 318-747-1568
Specialty Tree Cares 318-489-3318
Vernon’s Tree Care 903-702-8565