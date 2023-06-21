SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Recovery efforts continue across Shreveport-Bossier after Friday’s storms.

As power is restored to more homes, homeowners are starting the clean-up process. Tree limbs are piling up on people’s yards across Shreveport and Bossier.

Bossier City officials are advising people to put their fallen tree limbs on the street curbs.

Mayor Tommy Chandler says trucks are now in the process of collecting the debris in a strategic route.

“We’re concerned for the citizens to get all their debris out of their yards and off the streets,” Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler said. “And we’re going as fast as we can.”

Public Works and various contracted companies are currently in four Bossier neighborhoods. They said they will continue to clean up Bossier City until it is all done.

“It’s a day-to-day thing,” Chandler said. “So we’re in different areas at different times. We’re working as fast as we can. We’ve even got some contractors helping us to speed up the work.”

People can also call Public Works to be added to the list for debris pickup.

“We can determine where the majority of the debris is located in each neighborhood,” said Wade Rich, Director of Bossier City Public Works.

Any food perishables can be brought to a dumping area off Old Shed Rd. in Bossier. Tree limbs, however, cannot be disposed of there.

In Shreveport, Mayor Tom Arceneaux says the city is prioritizing normal garbage with the holiday trash schedule and will clean up the debris after.

“Please be patient with us,” said Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux. “The clean-up process with debris is not going to take days, it’s going to take weeks. So it’s very very important that you understand that some of those limbs may be on the street for quite some time.”