SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Citywide debris pickup is slated to start on Monday according to the Office of the Mayor of Shreveport.

A contract between the city and CERES Environmental was signed by Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux on Wednesday, July 12.

CERES Environmental is expected to remove an estimated 100,000 cubic yards of waste left by high winds on June 16.

The company will start on Monday and according to the release from the mayor’s office has enough equipment to collect everything that is currently on the street by the end of July.

The city urges residents to get all debris to the street by Monday. However, CERES will make a second pass to collect debris throughout the city two weeks later. A third pass will be made depending on how much debris is still being placed at the curb by residents.

The expected completion date of debris removal is August 28.

Residents should keep wood debris separate from all other types of debris as the disposal site is only permitted to accept wood waste. Comingling wood waste and other forms of waste such as appliances or furniture will delay the process of removing broken and uprooted wood from the streets.

Debris will be brought to a city-owned facility on West 70th Street. There will be “considerably reduced in volume” by grinding equipment and disposed of in accordance with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

The estimated cost of this project, which includes work at Querbes Golf Course and other city parks, is around $2 million. Shreveport is eligible for a 75 percent reimbursement of that cost from the state because Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency following the storm on June 16.

Any questions about the debris removal process should call the Shreveport Department of Public Works at 318-673-6300.