CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A rededication ceremony Friday marked the reopening of a vital place for veterans in Caddo Parish.

The Veterans Service Office on Creswell Avenue sustained damage during Hurricane Laura in 2020.

The new space will allows veterans to get assistance for their healthcare claims and benefits through the Veterans Administration.

Colonel Joey Strickland from the Louisiana Department of Veteran Affairs served as the guest speaker. Also in attendance was Caddo Commissioner for District 12 Ken Epperson, who was present for the grand opening of the Veterans Services Office in Caddo Parish years ago.

“I take this personally. I’m a father of soldiers, combat soldiers. So whatever I do for our veterans is to not only support them but our children,” Strickland said.

The new space allows veterans to access educational opportunities, pensions, and military honors.

“If you look at this facility, you see how this epitomizes how Caddo Parish feels about its veterans. This isn’t a slip-short operation. This is a beautiful, state-of-art facility that’s well crafted. We feel our veterans deserve no less,” Epperson said.