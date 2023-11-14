SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)The State Fair of Louisiana hosted its annual Veterans’ Day parade. KTAL / KMSS‘s Dan and Jacque Jovic emceed the parade.

The parade was held on the fair’s Veterans & Military Appreciation Day; on this day all military, veterans, and their families received free admission.

One parade participant said his father is a veteran and he is glad his school participates in the parade to honor them.

“It was fun participating because my dad is a veteran,” said parade participant Matthew Sneed. ” And well, our school has done this every year. This is my second year doing it. And it is really fun to do it and I think it’s important.”

People on parade floats, and four-wheelers passed out candy and beads throughout the fair

while local high school bands and r-o-t-c programs honored veterans with cheers.