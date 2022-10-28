SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The State Fair of Louisiana began Thursday in Shreveport, and one of their top priorities is safety.

The fair is making upgrades in security to ensure the safety of citizens attending, including cameras monitored by the Real Time Crime Center.

“We’ve installed a very extensive network of surveillance cameras, and we can see just about every square inch of inside the fair gates and out in the parking lots,” said State Fair of Louisiana President Chris Giordano.

Other safety upgrades include walk-through metal detectors replacing the metal detecting wands.

“Everyone will be required to walk through the metal detectors, and if you’re bringing purses and bags in, they’ll be some bag searches as well,” said Giordano.

The Shreveport Police Department will also be on the site with their Mobile Command Center. This isn’t a new security measure, but with the Real Time Crime Center, police can respond to calls quicker and more efficiently.

“We want people to know that the fair is a place for our community to come together, have a good time in a safe manner. Those people that are wishing to come to the fair and cause problems for those citizens are not going to be welcome,” said Cpl. Chris Bordelon.