SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State Fair of Louisiana General Manager and President Chris Giordano has announced his resignation from the role and an interim has been named.

For the first time in 17 years, there will be a new leader at the helm of this year’s State Fair.

According to a media release, Giordano will be officially stepping down on May 31.

“I have thought long and hard before making this decision and I believe it will be in the best interest for me personally. I have made this decision due to my desire to seek other opportunities for me and my family at this point in my life and career,” said Giordano.

Giordano followed in his father Sam’s footsteps as the head of the fair, meaning that a Giordano has been leading the state fair for 30-plus years.

In a meeting of the Executive Board Monday, Robb Brazzel was hired as Interim General Manager and President.

Prior to accepting the interim position, Brazzel, an employee of the State Fair since 2008, worked to secure sponsorships, served as Exhibits and Concessions Manager, and booked ground attractions and musical entertainment for the fair.

“The job of a State Fair General Manager is a challenging one,” says Executive Board Chair Liz

Swaine. “Everything impacts the fair – from bad weather to perception of safety to COVID. It is

remarkable when you consider that the State Fair of Louisiana has only missed two years in its 117-year run- once, during the great Influenza Pandemic in the early 1900s and once during the COVID pandemic in 2020. It is the intention of the board of directors, and everyone associated with the fair, to keep it going and growing into the future. We are thankful for Chris’ hard work

over his tenure here and wish him only the very best.”

More information can on the State Fair of Louisiana can be found on their website.