SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –Sixty years ago, racial violence shook Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood.

To mark this anniversary, ‘Extensions of Excellence Performing Arts’ will present a play by renowned playwright David Barr III, weaving in local landmarks like Booker T. Washington High School and Little Union Baptist Church.

The show’s director Vincent Williams, and cast of 30-plus members, aim to deepen the audience’s grasp of Shreveport’s history and its contemporary significance.

Monica Blake Mickle the daughter of the late Reverend Harry Blake whose brutal beating at the hands of Shreveport police officers is at the center of this moment in history. Students from Booker T. Washington High School reacted to Blake’s brutal beating by staging a peaceful protest.

They were also met with violence at the hands of the Shreveport Police Department as they stood firm on their decision to protest the brutality many of them witnessed inside the church.

“It really makes me feel great to know that the sacrifices are not being forgotten and to be able to continue to educate others about it, it’s a wonderful feeling,” Mickle said.

Mickle explained how her father requested a permit to march prior to the student-led march and was denied. The plan was changed and members of the church gathered for a prayer meeting at Little Union Baptist Church instead.

“They got him outside, actually pulled him outside the church and beat him as he says on the ‘hardest part of his body’,” Mickle said.

She explains how her mother feared for his safety and would not let his head wounds be treated at a Shreveport hospital. A woman named Maxine Sarpee is credited with stitching the reverend up and helping to heal his wounds.