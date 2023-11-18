SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many in Shreveport are excited at the prospect of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson locating his G-Unit productions inside Millennium Studios.

The Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) has a new facility expected to open in 2024 and will be located on the property behind the Millennium Studios.

“Who knows, perhaps 50 Cent Curtis Jackson will say, how about if all those makers and artists and residents who are learning boutique and textile and sewing and dying fabric? How about if they become our customers or how about if those artists who are making, working in woodwork and making public art? What if they became our prop and set builders,” said Pam Atchison, SRAC Executive Director.

This is not the first time Shreveport-Bossier City has seen movie and TV productions come to the area.

The Shreveport Regional Arts Council knows what they are looking for. They are ready to help in any way possible and say that artists should ensure they are registered on the Culturalyst.

The Culturalyst is an NWLA directory site dedicated to organizing and promoting the work of visual, performing, and literary artists living in Northwest Louisiana. This free directory allows the artists to connect with curators, organizations, architects, developers, community organizations, and businesses.

“They are looking dancers; they are looking for designers, set designers, prop builders, their looking for costumers, hair people. If you’re in the creative field and you are on Culturalyst, then we can make sure that he has access and his people have access to that resource to find people to do what needs to be done,” said Pam Atchison, SRAC Executive Director.