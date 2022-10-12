SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Springhill Baptist Church was destroyed in a fire that began early Wednesday morning.

The Shreveport Fire Department is still on the scene as the last of the embers are put out. At around 12:16 a.m., SFD received an emergency call to the Springhill Missionary Baptist Church on Willie Mays St. in the Martin Luther King neighborhood.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within 3 minutes and found smoke and flames visible from the building. Twelve units with about 33 firefighters fought to put out the flames. It took crews just under an hour to bring the blaze under control.

The church is still active, and members of the congregation are at the scene.

Firefighters pour water into the church from a ladder (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Fire crews breach the door to Springhill Baptist Church (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Springhill Baptist destroyed in fire (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

SFD Chief Lane says there were no injuries in the fire. They do not believe anyone was inside when the blaze broke out.

Firefighters are going through the debris to ensure everything is out. Lane says investigators will begin to go through the debris as soon as fire crews are finished putting the fire completely out.

CenterPoint Energy is on the scene and cut the line to keep the area safe. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.