SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Parents looking to keep their kids busy during the upcoming spring break for Caddo Parish students have activity options with various price points.

Students will enjoy a week of leisure as their spring breaks run from Monday, March 13, through Friday, March 17.

The Shreve Memorial Library has age-appropriate programming available for students in all grades. Anyone interested should visit the library’s website.

SPAR will host a free spring camp to engage young people with field trips, arts and crafts, and other activities.

Sci-Port is offering several spring break summer sampler camp options. Families can choose a week for $289 or individual day passes for $69.