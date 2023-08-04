SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SporTran is reporting record ridership this past year and it credits its free ride program.

SporTran said the Zero Fare Ridership program was provided by a federal grant. The program was implemented almost two years ago to bring more passengers back after the Covid-19 pandemic. According to SporTran ridership is up by 353%.

Executive director Dinero Washington said bus passes are more expensive than people realize and there’s a great need for affordable, reliable transportation for the Shreveport area.

“Just the cost of a bus pass is heart-breaking for some. Some can’t do it. This has proven true with fair bots being eliminated removes the barrier of people actually getting on the bus with fear of having to pay and it also gives those who need an uplifting hand to receive a little help just to get where they need to go every day,” Washington said.

He said they are working with the Caddo Commission and Shreveport City Council to make the zero fare ridership program permanent.