SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A vehicle ran a red light and hit a public transit bus causing it to crash into a light post on N. Market Street early Thursday morning. Shreveport police are diverting traffic in both directions.

Caddo 911 logs show a major accident reported at 5:47 a.m. on North Market Street near Common Street.

According to SporTran officials, a truck ran a red light and crashed into a SporTran bus headed southbound on N. Market Street. The collision pushed the bus into a light post, and traffic lights were pulled down.

Shreveport police are diverting traffic on N. Market Street while the scene is cleared and the City of Shreveport and SWEPCO crews make the area safe for passage.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash as it was headed to the Intermodal Terminal to begin service for the day. The driver was brought to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to an officer on the scene, the red truck’s driver showed no signs of intoxication and is expected to receive a ticket for running the light.