SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department released initial data from the new school zone speeding camera program on Friday. A significant decrease in speeding in areas where the cameras have gone up suggests it is working.

According to the release, cameras are active in 20 locations, and seven of those sites are issuing citations to speeders.

Speeding during school hours in zones with live cameras has shown a more than 90% decrease in motorists exceeding the speed limit. SPD says more camera installations are happening weekly.

Speeding cameras in the following locations will start issuing citations on October 21:

Caddo Heights Math/Science Elementary School

Westwood ES

Linwood Elementary School

Caddo Career & Technology Center

Creswell Elementary

Citations will begin on November 16 in the following locations:

Woodlawn High School

Calvary Baptist Academy

Summerfield Elementary School

AMI Kids

Fairfield Elementary School

Riverside Elementary School

Claiborne Fundamental Elementary School

Booker T. Washington High School

Shreveport police remind motorists to always exercise caution behind the wheel. The Louisiana Department of Health Child Death Review Report from 2016 lists vehicle crashes as the leading cause of fatal injury in children under 15.