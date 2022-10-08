SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department released initial data from the new school zone speeding camera program on Friday. A significant decrease in speeding in areas where the cameras have gone up suggests it is working.
According to the release, cameras are active in 20 locations, and seven of those sites are issuing citations to speeders.
Speeding during school hours in zones with live cameras has shown a more than 90% decrease in motorists exceeding the speed limit. SPD says more camera installations are happening weekly.
Speeding cameras in the following locations will start issuing citations on October 21:
- Caddo Heights Math/Science Elementary School
- Westwood ES
- Linwood Elementary School
- Caddo Career & Technology Center
- Creswell Elementary
Citations will begin on November 16 in the following locations:
- Woodlawn High School
- Calvary Baptist Academy
- Summerfield Elementary School
- AMI Kids
- Fairfield Elementary School
- Riverside Elementary School
- Claiborne Fundamental Elementary School
- Booker T. Washington High School
Shreveport police remind motorists to always exercise caution behind the wheel. The Louisiana Department of Health Child Death Review Report from 2016 lists vehicle crashes as the leading cause of fatal injury in children under 15.