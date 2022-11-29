SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are in south Shreveport attempting to de-escalate a dispute between neighbors Tuesday morning after reports that shots were fired.

According to reports, Shreveport SWAT units are on Burgundy Oaks Drive near Williamson Way, attempting to get an 80-year-old woman out of her home after neighbors reported that she fired shots at a neighbor.

SWAT team responding to shots fired on Burgandy Oaks Dr. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)



Authorities negotiating with woman who fired shots after a dispute with neighbors (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Woman refuses to come out of her home after firing shots at a neighbor (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Police are in south Shreveport attempting to de-escalate a dispute between neighbors Tuesday morning after reports that shots were fired. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Police confirm that the shooter reportedly has mental health issues.

This is an ongoing investigation, and updates will be provided as more information is available.