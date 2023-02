SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are searching for a runaway teen in Shreveport.

According to a media release, 15-year-old Jacaila Lewis ran away from home in the 7100 block of Elsie Street on Monday.

Lewis was last seen getting into a newer model grey SUV. She was wearing a black t-shirt, black sweatpants, and black socks.

She is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 ext 3.