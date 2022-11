SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Shreveport teenager.

According to a release from the Shreveport Police Department, 17-year-old Ty’Mariah Stills was last seen on September 16 in the 3700 block of Crosby Street.

Stills was last seen wearing a black bonnet, orange shirt, and black tights. She is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Stills should contact SPD at 318-673-7300.