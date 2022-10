SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

SPD says John Alex Jordan was last seen in the Highland area, near Jordan Street and Creswell Avenue. He was last seen at 7 p.m. Sunday. Jordan is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 134 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with a small Nike check on the top right side, khaki pants, and black and grey Nike sneakers.