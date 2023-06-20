SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport experienced severe storm damage and power outages Friday, leading to the temporary closure of SPAR summer camps. However, residents can now find relief as the camps are set to reopen.

The following recreation centers will be welcoming campers once again starting Wednesday:

Lakeside

Sunset

Bilberry

Bill Cockrell

Valencia

Andrew Currie

Southern Hills

Hattie perry

Airport park

Princess park

If the recreation center near you isn’t listed, children may attend the summer camps at another location until power is restored. The recreation centers have water available and a designated area to cool off.

Some of the youth programs offered through SPAR include the Summer Reading Program, the youth art program, and weightlifting. Participation in the programs is free.

The cooling centers at each location are open from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.