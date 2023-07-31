SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport and SPAR are opening cooling stations across Shreveport as area citizens experience a world-record heat wave.

Temperatures are forecasted to be above 100 degrees in Shreveport for the remainder of the week, and such extreme temperatures can cause heat illness—particularly in those people who are 65 years old and older, younger than two, or suffering from chronic disease or mental illness. Other factors, such as obesity, dehydration, age, heart disease, sunburn, poor circulation, alcohol consumption, and drug use (prescription or otherwise), can prevent your body from cooling off during heat waves.

SPAR centers have designated seating areas, free water, and a place to charge your devices.

Citizens are also reminded that public pools and water spray grounds provide another way to cool off during the extreme heat.

Spar Community Centers are located at:

• A.B. Palmer Community Center – 547 E. 79th Street

• Airport Park Community Center – 6500 Kennedy Drive

• Andrew Currie Community Center – 1600 Norma Avenue

• Bilberry Park Community Center – 1902 Alabama Avenue

• Bill Cockrell Community Center – 4109 Pines Road

• Chris Hays Community Center – 4300 Illinois Street

• David Raines Community Center – 2920 Round Grove Lane

• Hattie Perry Community Center – 4300 Ledbetter Street

• Lakeside Park Community Center – 2200 Milam Street

• Mamie Hicks Community Center – 200 Mayfair Street

• Princess Park Community Center – 931 Baker Street

• Querbes Park Community Center – 3500 Beverly Street

• Southern Hills Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Ind. Loop

• Sunset Acres Community Center – 6700 Quilen Road

• Valencia Park Community Center – 1800 Viking Drive

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All centers will be open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information about SPAR cooling stations, visit www.myspar.org