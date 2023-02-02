SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – There are floodwaters in the backyards of Cross Lake residents.

Perry Spivey is a South Lakeshore resident who built his home on the lake higher due to the area being prone to flooding. To further protect his property, Spivey took the City of Shreveport’s recommendation to move his belongings to higher ground.

“I moved everything off my boat dock and out from my yard,” Spivey said.

This is not Spivey’s first-time experiencing floodwaters while he has been a resident of Loyd Road. He moved his boats from the dock and even placed his outdoor furniture on higher ground.

Although his backyard is currently flooded, he is grateful it looks nothing like it did in 2016.

“I was trapped here for three days. And the water did not get in my house. It was like 18 inches.”

Spivey has been living on Loyd Road since 1999 when his home was being built. He says he knew floods would be common, so he had his home built nearly nine feet above ground for situations like this.

“He had to build it up high and I said build it… so he built it for me at that height. That’s a code. It comes in the code now. So I’m good to go, “said Spivey.

The spillway dam on the lake has also been helping Spivey and other residents keep the insides of their homes dry.

“When we get a lot of rain like we’ve had. They open those spillway gates up to relieve water in the lake because it’ll eventually end up in the red river, “said Robert E. Jump, Deputy Director of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spivery says as the day progresses, the spillway dam is lowering the flooded river.

“Those gates are open, and the water is flowing out of there at a fast rate, “said Spivey.

Caddo Parish Commission President Roy Burrell has signed an Emergency Declaration in order to assist homeowners. They are in the process of finalizing which areas the emergency order will cover.