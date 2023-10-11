SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The North Louisiana Jewish Federation invites the community to unite in support of Israel.

According to Associate Press, the Israel-Hamas war left citizens trapped under rubble, approximately 150 women, children, and elderly were abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip by Hamas militants; close to 3,000 were injured and lives were lost – including 22 U.S. citizens and 17 uncounted for.

AP reported, as of Tuesday, the death toll surpassed 2, 200 including dozens of babies.

In a press release, NLJF along with Agudath Achim and B’Nai Zion synagogues say this gathering will be an opportunity to stand together, pray together, and gain strength from one another in this incredibly difficult time.

NLJF is raising money to support victims of terror in Israel while urging elected officials to act in the face of an expected rise in antisemitism.

This evening there will be a Community Solidarity Gathering at 6:00 p.m. in the Kilpatrick Auditorium at Centenary College.

Due to the limited seating for security purposes, registration is required.